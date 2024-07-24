CAMPBELL, David Albert

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with his family by his side on Monday, July 22, 2024 at the age of 88 years. Loving father of Maynard Campbell and Angela Campbell. Proud grandfather of Dawn (Chris Lambert), David Campbell and Benjamin Campbell. Great grandfather of Kendra Roy and Aiden Roy. Dear son of the late Faye and David Campbell. Best friend of the late Charlotte Campbell. Dear brother of the late Wilmuir Campbell (Margaret) and the late Janet Froy (late Mike). David will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa) on Friday, July 26, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be appreciated by the family.

