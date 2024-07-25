East Algoma OPP – Elliot Lake Driver charged after dispute

On July 23, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to the residence regarding a family dispute. The complainant reported being threatened by a family member. That member then smashed into the complainant’s vehicle when departing in a green pickup truck. Police stopped the pickup truck a short time after on Hirshhorn Avenue. The driver was spoken to who’s breath emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage and exhibited signs of impairment. The driver was irate and very belligerent, uncooperative with police, and consequently arrested after refusing to comply with demands.

Kenneth O’KEEFE, 57-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Assault

Mischief Under $5000

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Drive commercial motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 12, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.