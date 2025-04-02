Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 2nd

Luke 15: 11-32

This is a story of a dissatisfied son who took his inheritance early, spent his money had a wild time and then regretted it and decided to go home and beg forgiveness, his father forgave him and accepted him back into the family.

“ There once was a man with two sons..”

This isn’t just a story about a person who led a wild life, had a conversion experience, and found his way home. This is a story about a family navigating its way though the messiness, hurts, and betrayals that happen whenever human beings live in relationship with each other. It is about the community that is being shaped by the reign of God that Jesus declares is “at hand”.

Throughout the parable, the father keeps pulling the two sons back into community with each other. The father refuses to let either son stay lost or dead in their separation from each other. That is the work God is doing when God places us in community with other disciples of Jesus, some of whom we may have a hard time getting along with.

Together by the grace and forgiveness we receive in Jesus Christ, we are healed, forgiven and reconciled. Our life together thus becomes a gift to a culture where people’s capacity to be in relationship with other people has greatly diminished. We get to be “ambassadors” for Christ, inviting people to enter into God’s work of making things right between them.

This story, is also about “Unconditional Love” of a father for his son. There is also a mother that is not mentioned, who also went through the loss and return of a son. The joy they had welcoming him back into the family. Today we have similar happenings in many families. We all need to try and give “ Unconditional Love’ to all those who are experiencing difficulties in their lives.

Creation Connection:

Creation is a gift from a gracious and generous God; however, we live in a culture that is actively forming us to use creation to serve our greed and selfishness. Worship services can enable us to resist those forces by renewing our covenant with God and our promise to steward the gifts God gives with generosity and grace.

(Used with permission the Gathering Lent/Easter 2025)

Announcements:

April 6 – Lent 5 Scripture Readings

Isaiah 43: 16-21 Look, I am doing something new

Philippians 3:4-14 I count everything as loss but knowing Christ

John 12: 1-8 Mary anoints Jesus with costly ointment.

Lay Leader: Maria Reader: Brenda

Prayer Shawl group will meet Sat. April 12, 3 pm. in the Family Room at First United. All those interested in knitting or crocheting are most welcome. Material can be provided if needed. It is a time of companionship with other craft people.

United Church Women will meet on April 7th at 7 pm in the Family Room at the Church.

Cross of Lights will again be placed on the front of the church beginning on Palm Sunday. If you would like a bulb in remembrance of some one. Please contact Maria Reid (705-856-2861) Cost is $5 a bulb.

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day

April 6 – International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

April 12-20 – Passover ( Jewish )