Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 28

On Sunday, June 29th, we will be joining in a service at the Hospital. The service will be led by the leaders of each of the churches in Wawa. It will be held on the lawn at LDGH, please bring a lawn chair, and your singing voice. The service will begin at 10:30 am. If it rains, we will adjourn to the Pentecostal Church across the street.

The United Church will have a service on July 6th, Our special guest will be Rev. David Pollard, who was minister here several years ago. It will be a pleasure to have him take the pulpit once again. Service will be at 11:00 am. We invite everyone who has known Dave to come and enjoy his service with us.