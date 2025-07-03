Happenings at Wawa First United – July 2

On June 29th, the Sunday Service was held at the Pentecostal Church with patients from the hospital and those from the congregations of the churches in Wawa. The weather was not good enough to be outside but the singing inside was very joyful.

The United Church will have a service this Sunday, July 6th. Our special guest will be Rev. David Pollard, who was the minister here several years ago. It will be a pleasure to have him take the pulpit once again. The Service will be at 11 a.m. We invite everyone who knew Dave when he was here to come and say hello and enjoy time with us.

The Prayer Shawl group will have their last meeting this Saturday. July 5th, at 3 pm. in the Family Room at the Church. Come and finish those last stitches.

The Church will not have any further services until September 7th.

This is the last of the news for the summer. We wish you all a safe and happy holiday.