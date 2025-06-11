Happenings at First United Church Wawa – June 11

Meditation based on Acts 2: 1-21

“During the 1970’s there was an amazing movie called Star Wars, produced by George Lucas. There was a lot of technology floating around with the Death Star commanded by the Evil Lord Darth Vader and a smaller fighter ships piloted by the Rebels. The movie is a classic adventure story… a battle between Good and Evil … but what is most fascinating about the movie is not the machinery and the technology that the film portrays with such stunning success, but rather it is something that George Lucas calls the ‘Force’.

The hero of the movie is Luke Skywalker, a very young man, impulsive and eager to make a difference. And in the end, he does make a difference because he tunes into the Force. The Force in the movies is rather like God. It consists of the life energy, the life soul of all living creatures and that Force, once you tune into it, can be used to do good or do evil, although the Force is by nature good. It is stronger than anything. And is all around, to be touched and felt and responded to, whenever one is ready for it.

Luke saves the rebels from destruction in the first movie by remembering and concentrating on the Force and allowing it to guide his actions. Luke is not perfect in this as he does not easily open himself up to the Force, but in the end he does manage to tune in, and the Force does work through him, so there is a happy ending to the movie.

Something very much like the Force is at the heart of the Christian Faith, that which we call the Holy Spirit. That Spirit is the power and the Essence of God which was present when the Congregationalist, Methodist and Presbyterian churches got together and formed the United Church Of Canada in 1925. That Spirit is that which was poured out upon the first believers in Christ on the day of Pentecost, and which has ever since come to dwell within each one of us who believes. Our God works by His Spirit, God is Spirit, We need to let that Spirit catch us, to rise up from its home inside us, and blow upon us when we walk outside. Expect to be surprised by God, expect good things to occur. Believe in the Spirit and the Power of God, trust in it, and marvellous thing will happen.

Know that while the tower of Babel has fallen to us and will always fall, the unity and the understanding that we need so much, has come to us and will remain with us as it did to the first disciples on the day of Pentecost.”

Last Sunday we celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the United Church of Canada.

Creation Connection:

If we are to be co-creators with God, we must dream and have a vision of creation as robust and renewed.

Announcements:

Sunday, June 15th, we will be sharing our service with St. John’s United from Marathon. We will also be celebrating Communion.

Sunday, June 15th is Father’s Day

The Prayer Shawl group will be meeting Sat. June 21st at 3 pm. In the Family Room at the Church. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join. Materials are available if needed.

Summer Worship: There will be no Sunday morning worship services at First United for the months or July and August. All are welcome to worship with the St Paul’s Anglican Church.

Services at First United will resume on Sunday, September 7th.