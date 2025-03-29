Nipigon OPP – Search Warrants executed – Drugs and Currency Seized in Lake Helen FN

Two search warrants were executed by the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) this week, resulting in the seizure of drugs, and arrest of three individuals.

On March 24th, 2025, members of the Nipigon, Greenstone, Thunder Bay and Marathon Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), assisted by members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment arrested an individual following the execution of a search warrant in Lake Helen First Nation, Ontario. As a result of the investigation, officers seized the following items:

Suspected cocaine

Suspected methamphetamine

Suspected hydromorphone

Canadian Currency

April FAVEL 43-years old of Nipigon, Ontario has been arrested and charged under Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offences:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on the 22nd of April, 2025.

On March 25th, 2025, members of the Nipigon, Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), assisted by members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment arrested two individuals following the execution of a search warrant in Red Rock, Ontario. As a result of the investigation, officers seized the following items:

Suspected cocaine

Suspected amphetamine

Suspected psilocybin

Canadian Currency

Stuart LESPERANCE, 33-years old of Red Rock, Ontario has been arrested and charged under Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offences:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused was held for bail and remanded to the Thunder Bay district Jail. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

Alyssa FOWLER, 26-years old of Red Rock, Ontario has been arrested and charged under Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with the following offences:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drugs

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on the 13th of May 2025.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipshelp.com.