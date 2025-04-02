Winter weather travel advisory (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

5:27 AM EDT Wednesday 2 April 2025

Weather Advisory in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

What:

Snow, at times heavy.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Risk of freezing rain.

When: This afternoon through Thursday morning.

Snow will advance northeastward through this afternoon and reach areas north of the Highway 11 corridor this evening. Easterly winds gusting to near 50 km/h may result in local blowing snow. Snow may mix with or transition to ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain overnight into Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop