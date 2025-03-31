Sanders, James (Jim)

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with family at his side on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Debora. He will be remembered by the mother of their children Norma. Father of Scott (Linda), Cameron (Elizabeth), Stuart (Nancy), and Murray (Heather). Grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of three. Jim was predeceased by his parents Charles and Lillian, and by his brother John.

In 1958, Jim and Norma opened the first Chiropractic Office in Wawa. Jim will also be remembered for his pottery, photography, and developing the ByHands Festival.

A special Thank you to the Palliative Care Staff at Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care and compassion.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Crematorium in Sault Ste. Marie. If you so desire, Memorial donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.