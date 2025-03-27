SSM OPP – Collision Leads to Multiple Charges

A collision on Highway 17 east of the city has resulted in multiple charges for one individual. On March 18, 2025, at approximately 7:09 a.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on Highway 17B in Garden River First Nation. Officers attended the scene and located a heavily damaged pickup truck, partially in the snowbank.

As a result of the investigation, vehicle driver Anthony ROBINSON, 36 years-of-age, of Batchewana First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Refusal to comply with demand

Careless driving

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.