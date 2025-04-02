Caring for Trees After Ice Storms: Forests Canada Offers Guidance to Care for your trees

Although the Wawa area escaped the ice storm that hit other parts of Ontario, ice accretions are not the only thing to damage trees in the winter. Heavy wet snowfall can also cause similar damage to trees, so this information may be interesting for people to care for their trees.

In the wake of the recent ice storm in parts of Ontario and Southwestern Quebec, home and landowners should assess and care for damaged trees on their property. A loss of branches and foliage, split trunks, and even uprooted trees may need immediate attention to minimize any long-term impacts the damage may cause.

Damage from ice storms can impact the ability of a tree to grow and make trees more susceptible to insects, disease, and additional damage in the event of future storms. Recovery depends largely on the initial health of the tree and the extent of damage incurred. Healthy trees with minimal crown loss (upper branches) should recover, and over time, the crown may even appear normal. Even trees that appear to be severely damaged may also recover with proper care. Before performing any work on a tree, be sure that it is in fact on your property. Trees on public land may be the responsibility of your local municipality. Further, your municipality may have rules or by-laws concerning trees and tree maintenance on both private and public land.

For individual trees on your property, here are a few recommendations to get you started:

Safety First

Assessing Tree Damage, Pruning Guidelines, Timing and Seasonal Considerations

Avoid immediate removal of trees unless they’re safety hazards, as many can recover.

Prune during the growing season, avoiding early spring for hardwoods due to sap flow.

Allow ice to thaw naturally; do not use blunt objects to remove it from branches in winter.

Inspect damaged trees when safe, avoid suspended branches or split trunks.

Stay clear of power lines; leave heavy branch removal to trained professionals.

Wear the right gear such as hard hats, safety glasses and steel-toed boots and never work alone.

If there is severe damage or a potential safety issue, it is best to call a certified arborist. You can find out more information about the professional arborists in your area by visiting the website for the Ontario Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture: https://www.isaontario.com/hire-a-certified-arborist/

Loss of crown/branches: Trees that have lost up to 50 per cent of their crown are very likely to survive with proper pruning, while those that have lost more than 50 per cent of their crown may not survive (but that varies from species to species).

Bent Trees: The degree of bend in a stem of a tree will influence its expected outcome. For example, a stem with less than a 60-degree bend has a good chance of survival, while a bend over 60-degrees may have a lower chance of recovery and survival.

Split trunks: Trees with severe splits usually need professional evaluation.

Uprooted Trees: Some small to medium trees may be restorable if one-third of the root system is intact; larger trees typically do not survive.

If possible, wait until spring or fall to consider pruning any damaged trees. Trees are quite resilient and may recover from some damage.

Use the right tools (hand saws for small branches, chainsaws for larger limbs).

Prune broken branches correctly to encourage healing, avoiding cuts into the branch collar.

For young conifers with damaged tops, prune above the first live set of branches around the main trunk as this will enable a new healthy branch to grow into the next leader.

What about forests on larger or rural properties?

The best thing that you can do following an ice storm is to conduct a thorough assessment of your forest to determine the extent of damage and to allow you to begin developing an appropriate response and management strategy. Address hazards or threats to safety immediately. Otherwise, it is recommended that you wait one growing season before assessing your forest. By waiting, you will be able to see the full effect of the storm without incurring any long-term financial losses and you may find that the forest recovers quite well on its own.

Forest Canada recommends engaging with local arborists or foresters to help you determine the best next steps for your trees and forest. While this Homeowner’s Guide is older, it still contains information that may be of value in the aftermath of the storm: www.forestscanada.ca/en/resource/ice-storm-damage-homeowners-guide

Source: Forests Canada

