Snowfall Warning (Marathon – Schreiber)

5:24 AM EDT Wednesday 2 April 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for: Marathon – Schreiber

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

What:

Snow, at times heavy.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

When: This morning through Thursday morning.

Snow will begin for locations near the international border this morning before reaching Lake Nipigon and areas north of Lake Superior this afternoon. Easterly winds gusting to 50 km/h will result in local blowing snow. Winds are expected to ease tonight. Snow will taper to flurries from west to east through Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.