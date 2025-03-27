SSM OPP – Numerous Criminal Charges Laid after Intimate Partner Violence Investigation

On March 20, 2025, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a request for a well-being check at a residence on Bye’s Side Road in Goulais River. Investigation revealed multiple incidents of intimate partner violence, both current and historical, involving the same individuals.

As a result, a 33-year-old from Goulais River was arrested and charged with:

Spousal assault – six counts

Assault cause bodily harm – two counts

Uttering threats to cause death – two counts

Mischief – damage to property

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.