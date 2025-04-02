Freezing Rain (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:22 AM EDT Wednesday 2 April 2025

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Freezing rain expected tonight into Thursday morning.

What:

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 1 to 3 mm on some surfaces.

When: Tonight through Thursday morning.

Precipitation will begin as snow and ice pellets this afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain tonight. Prior to the transition to freezing rain, snowfall amounts up to 10 cm may occur over some locations, particularly northeast of Lake Superior.

Easterly winds gusting to near 50 km/h may lead to areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow.

Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.