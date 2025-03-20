MERSEREAU, Clare Evelyn

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Clara Evelyn Mersereau, on Monday, March 17, 2025. Loving wife to Bill, Mom to Patti and Jo-Ann, Grandmother to Denzel and Garrett, and Great-Grandma to Lennon-Clara.

Clara was born in Little Bras D’or NS, and grew up in Wawa, Ontario. She was an avid figure skater, and in the summer she would spend every free moment in Wawa Lake. She met the love of her life, Bill Mersereau and married in 1965. After living briefly in Toronto, they had their first daughter Patti in 1966. Then the big move to Thunder Bay where they welcomed their second daughter Jo-Ann in 1969.

After many years at home, Clara began working for the MNR, first as a tree planter, and then eventually at the MNR Tree Farm Nursery. When the tree nursery closed, at 50 years old Clara went to hairdressing school and worked for many years as a mobile hairstylist. She loved her work where she developed many lifelong friendships with co-workers and clients because of her compassionate style of listening and her guiding words.

When Clara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she became a champion for the cause. In cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Society of Thunder Bay and TBAYTEL, she graced many billboards and television commercials. She spoke up about the stigma associated with Dementia here in Thunder Bay and across Canada, even being a regular speaker on behalf of the Northwest Dementia Working Group at Lakehead University, of which she was very proud.

Clara is predeceased by her parents Jim and Nellie (Wall) King, her brothers Jackie, Frank and, Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Cassie, and, Jean, and niece Terri Ann King.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill, her daughters Patti LeBlanc (Dennis), Jo-Ann Mersereau (Darren), grandsons Garrett LeBlanc, Denzel LeBlanc (Tia), great granddaughter Lennon Clara, and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the wonderful PSWs, RPNs, RNs, custodial, kitchen, and recreational staﬀ of Southbridge Roseview-Celeste. The love and support we received from you, and the friendships we shared will be forever cherished. A special thank you to Clara Ann for watching over our Clara throughout her stay.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Gardens: A Place to Grow

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 575 Central Avenue, Thunder Bay.

“I may have Alzheimer’s, but it doesn’t have me” Clara Evelyn Mersereau