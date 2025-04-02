Freezing Rain (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

5:19 AM EDT Wednesday 2 April 2025

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Freezing rain expected today.

What:

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 2 to 5 mm on some surfaces.

When: This afternoon through tonight.

Snow and ice pellets will begin early this afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain this afternoon into this evening. Prior to the transition to freezing rain, snowfall amounts up to 5 cm may occur over some locations.

Easterly winds gusting to near 50 km/h, except up to 70 km/h for locations near to the North Channel to Sault Ste. Marie may lead to areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow. These gusty winds may also exacerbate any tree damage.

As temperatures rise above the freezing mark tonight into early Thursday morning, precipitation is expected to change over to drizzle or light rain.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.