CAS Algoma Seeking Six (6) Board Members

Are you a passionate, dedicated, and concerned community member interested in enhancing our community’s well-being? Are you an individual who likes to learn, not afraid of a challenge, and enjoys supporting the wellbeing of children youth and families. Well, we may have a volunteer opportunity for you! We are seeking community members to fill six (6) positions on our Board of Directors.

As a Board of Director, you play a key role in our vision of enhancing the safety and wellbeing of the children youth and families in our communities within the district of Algoma. Directors will possess specific skills and areas of expertise in a variety of backgrounds, with the mandate to represent the diverse population of Algoma, applications are encouraged from Indigenous, Francophone, and Newcomer candidates.

This is an excellent opportunity for a community and family -minded person to join our dynamic and exciting agency that has provided services since 1902 . We are a mandated agency that delivers child welfare services under the Child Youth and Family Services Act to children, and youth up to the age of 18. We also serve a population of youth up to the age of 23 preparing them to live independently. In addition, we will be developing our new strategic plan this Fall so it is a perfect time to shape the agencies vision and priorities. It is a great time for an experienced board member or someone new to a board to join our innovative team!

Commitment

Meet at least ten times per year

Fulfillment of a minimum 3 -year term

Sit on one or more of the Board Committees

Attend various community events throughout the year

Willingness to progress into Board Leadership roles

Qualifications

Be at least 18 years of age.

A resident of Algoma

Possess a clear criminal record and vulnerable sector check

Experience in one of the following areas:

Lawyer

Education

Social Service/law/probation

Human Resources

Information Technology

Business

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Rep from East Algoma

Rep from North Algoma

Application Process

If this leadership role interests you, please submit a letter of interest and your resume for consideration to [email protected]. Kindly note that this posting will remain open until the position is filled and only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

The children’s Aid Society of Algoma established in 1902 is a non-profit organization legally mandated through the Child Youth and Family Services Act (2017) to protect children and youth from abuse and neglect. We are governed by a Board of Directors who are elected within the community. The Children’s Aid Society of Algoma strives to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the communities children, and youth, with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through culturally- competent services, with the support of the community, we help parents and caregivers build healthy families and provide a safe environment for children and youth.