Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Thursday & Friday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Thursday, July 25

MEET THE NATURALIST: BIRDING FOR BEGINNERS Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Are you eager to start birding but not sure where to begin? Join Kelly and Wylan to learn some helpful beginner birding tips and explore some of the species found in the park with your very own birding checklist! ART PROGRAM: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Join Anna and Rose to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. All painting supplies provided. EXPLORATION STATION: INSECTS Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake. Insects come in a mind-boggling array of shapes, colours, and sizes. They outnumber all other animals on the planet! Join Surakchya and Heidi to search for, observe,

and appreciate our insect kin with the equipment provided. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome.

Friday, July 26 – Dark Sky Week Begins Today!

EXPLORATION STATION: LANDSCAPE DETECTIVES Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. All living things interact with and leave signs of their existence on the land. It takes a keen observer to be able to notice and interpret them. Help

Surakchya discover and interpret the signs left behind by some of our smallest kin: insects and their relatives. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE Drop-in: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Emma, Emily, and Andrew to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important! GUIDED HIKE: NATURALIST NIGHTCLUB 9:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay. Lake Superior Provincial Park has some of the darkest night skies in all of North America, making it the perfect environment for an active nightlife. Join the party with Kelly, Rose, and Heidi to explore the exciting world of nocturnal wildlife. This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bug spray is recommended.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.