Thursday Morning News – July 25

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 fires in the NE Region (14 being observed), 2 were confirmed last night:
- Cochrane 24 (COC024) is a 10 hectare fire and is being observed. It is located 107 kilometeres west of Attawapiskat, and 15 kilometres south of the Attawapiskat River.
- Parry Sound 3 (PAR003) was a 0.1 hectare fire and is now out. It was located 1 kilometre south of Three Mile Lake.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region. There is a high fire hazard in the Wawa fire management sector and the northwest end of the Chapleau fire management sector.
