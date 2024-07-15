ST. PIERRE, Benoit “Ben”

Passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of Monday, July 15, 2024, with his family by his side at the FJ Davey Home. Ben leaves behind his cherished partner Susan and his beloved son Alain, daughter Bibiane and his three step-sons Ron, Rick and Rol and their wives. Predeceased by his parents Lucien (2001) and Clarina (2007). Brother of Ginette (Luc Duquette), Ghislain (Danielle Carrier), Chantale, Johanne (Gilles Bernier), Huguette (late Andre Pepin), Gislaine (late Gonzague Kirouac 2007) and predeceased by Florent (1976) (Raymond Ouellett), Fernande (2017) and Mary-Line (1994) (Réal St. Pierre). Ben is also predeceased by his son Sylvio (May 2020) and his grandson Kevin (July 2011). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ben will be missed by the many people who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Mass will be held in Wawa and will be announced at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all staff members at the FJ Davey home for their endless support, care and expertise during Ben’s stay.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie.