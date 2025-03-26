SHIER, Ken

Suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the age of 67.

Partner of Laurie Lacasse.

Good friends to Esther and Lynn.

Ken was kind, generous, loyal and caring. He was passionate about his Indigenous culture. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in Hawk Junction in his younger days.

Ken will be missed dearly.

As per Ken’s wishes, there will be no services.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com. to leave condolences for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.