Thursday Morning News – July 3

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
- Friday – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the morning then 40% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Friday Night-Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 15.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget – Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the communities of Goudreau, Lochalsh, and Missanabie between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, July 4th The Alamos Gold Mine site will be affected by this interruption. This interruption is required for urgent conductor repairs.
- Sad to hear that Hamlet (trumpeter swan) has died June 29, 2025 at the age of 25. Trumpeter Swan Conservation Ontario Kim Stevenson explained “He was hatched in an incubator at Harry Hewick’s place in the year 2000. He was the last known surviving swan who hatched from an incubator as part of the trumpeter swan restoration project. All other living tagged trumpeter swans were hatched to parents.” Altogether, Hammie had 58 cygnets with Ophelia and Sweetie, 41 were tagged. Today, his
cygnets are all over Southern Ontario – Brampton, the Grand River in the winter, Lake Simcoe,
York Region, Durham Region, Toronto and parts in between. His cygnets have gone on to find
their own mates and have been raising their own broods. We don’t have an exact figure as to
how many grand swans he has but we estimate it to be well over 100. Hammie, the trumpeter
swan who hatched in an incubator was an important part of Ontario’s Trumpeter Swan
reintroduction program.”
