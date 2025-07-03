Thunder Bay OPP – Have you seen Christopher?

Christopher was last in contact with family members in June.
He is described as a male with a light complexion, about 6′ in height with a medium build. He has medium-length black and grey curly hair, a full black and grey beard, and brown eyes. No clothing descriptors are available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
