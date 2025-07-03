Jul 3, 2025 at 14:05
(13:55) ON511 advises that the highway has been opened.
Jul 3, 2025 at 12:20
Hwy 17 is currently closed at this time for a collision approx. 20km north of Wawa (just past Black Trout Lake). SE OPP, Algoma Paramedic Services and Wawa Fire are currently on scene. The collision occurred just before 12 Noon.
ON511 has confirmed that the highway is closed.
Wawa-news will update as more information becomes available.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (20km North of Wawa) OPENED - July 3, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – July 3 - July 3, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – July 2 - July 2, 2025