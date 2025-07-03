Hwy 17 (20km North of Wawa) OPENED

(13:55) ON511 advises that the highway has been opened.





Hwy 17 is currently closed at this time for a collision approx. 20km north of Wawa (just past Black Trout Lake). SE OPP, Algoma Paramedic Services and Wawa Fire are currently on scene. The collision occurred just before 12 Noon.

ON511 has confirmed that the highway is closed.

Wawa-news will update as more information becomes available.