Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 3

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region yesterday. There are currently 2 active fires in the Northeast. Both are being observed.

 

The fire hazard is a low to high across the Northeast Region with a few areas starting to show an extreme hazard.

