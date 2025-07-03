Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 3

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region yesterday. There are currently 2 active fires in the Northeast. Both are being observed.
The fire hazard is a low to high across the Northeast Region with a few areas starting to show an extreme hazard.
