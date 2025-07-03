PM Carney meets with Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association

July 2, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the leadership of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association and member CEOs.

Prime Minister Carney and the leaders discussed ongoing negotiations with the United States, and the work to pursue a deal by July 21, 2025. They discussed the impacts on the sector and the need to build up a made-in-Canada supply chain as well as diversify our trading partners.

The Prime Minister underscored the federal measures to safeguard Canadian auto workers and businesses from unjust tariffs, and the adjustment of counter-tariffs on July 21 based on the state of negotiations. Prime Minister Carney affirmed that the government’s focus remains on securing the best deal for Canadian workers and industries.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to make Canada’s auto sector more sustainable and competitive in the face of shifting trade relationships, market conditions, and supply chains.