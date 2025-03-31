In Memory – Roly Boudreau

In memory of our Dad, Roly Boudreau (March 31st, 2015)

Dad

Ten years have flown, we will not forget,

Our anchor, always firm and set.

With each sunrise, we feel your light,

A beacon shining day and night.

We share many stories, of you and mom

In each of our hearts, you both live on.

Your quiet strength, your steady hand,

Our lives changed without you near at hand.

Though time has passed, we honour you.

Our beloved dad, we so miss you.

In memories cherished, you are never gone.

Day by day, we must still move on.

Carrying with us the lessons you taught.

We live with you forever in our thoughts.

Dad, we will meet again.

A cherished memory, until then.

Love Daniel, Suzanne, (late) Louis and Brigitte