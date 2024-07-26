Ladies Night Golf – July 24, 2024

We had 117 golfers!

1st Flight:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 35

2nd: Charlee Simon, Toni Rutland, Suzanne Lacasse – 37

3rd: Kim Melbourne, Anna-Liisa Klockars, Spare – 38

2nd Flight:

1st: Ashley Coombs, Suzanne Lord, Chanelle Charron – 40

2nd: Lise Bernath, Wendy Smith, Nicole Chapman – 40

3rd: Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Spare – 40

3rd Flight:

1st: Anya Switzer, Heidi McLaren, Carole Bouffard – 42

2nd: Nadine Cartledge, Carrie Belanger, Spare – 43

3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Helene Morin – 43

4th Flight:

1st: Erin Andrews, Laura Mersereau, Maury O’Neill – 44

2nd: Lynn Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin – 44

3rd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 44

5th Flight:

1st: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 45

2nd: Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Spare – 45

3rd: Shirley Hale, Becky Kuruliak, Spare – 45

6th Flight:

1st: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Spare – 46

2nd: Caroline Desgagne, Jen Lamontagne, Joanne Beland – 46

3rd: Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 46

7th Flight:

1st: Lesley Moran, Leah Isosaari, Nicole Jones – 48

2nd: Kathy Culhane, Linda Sillanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 50

3rd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 50

8th Flight:

1st: Lisa Thibeault, Kylie Mitchell, Chelsey Bolton – 52

2nd: Paula Provost, Anj Oberai, Spare – 52

Special Event Winners:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Toni Rutland

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Lise Bernath

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Jenny Weatherbee

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Chanelle Charron

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Paula Provost

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Monique K.

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Nicole Chapman

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Helene Morin

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Kim Melbourne (Birdie) (Drawn from 2 birdies on the hole)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Kim Melbourne

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Diane Spencer

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Anya Switzer

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole #8: Suzanne Lord

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Ashley Omolida (Birdie)

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Marcie DLF (Birdie)

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Laurie Oliver

Draws:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Beck Kuruliak

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Ashley Coombs

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Guylaine Domich

30 Foot Putt – $500.00: Melissa Terris, Diedre Dupuis, Gerry Rose – No Winner. Next week’s Putt worth $550.00!

Hole in One – $2430.00 Cash Prize – No Winner. Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2480.00!

Please remember, when taking a “gimmie” you must take a stoke along with it, also no “gimmies” are given for Par or Birdies.

It was a beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants.