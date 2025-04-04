Well Deserved Recognition – Flying Officer Harold Soderlund

A King Charles III Coronation Medal was awarded posthumously to Flying Officer Harold Werner Soderlund of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The medal, which was created to mark King Charles III coronation in May 2023, recognizes Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities and their country in fields of endeavour from arts and media, community service, health care, and education.

Carol Hughes, MP (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) was very happy to award the medal to his daughter Cheryl of Waterdown, ON

Harold spent the last 12 months of WW2 in a prisoner of war camp. He always said he was one of the lucky ones who got to come home. He never forgot his comrades who didn’t.

Harold and Hazel Soderlund were married for over 50 years. They arrived in Wawa in 1950 and raised four children, Cheryl, Don, Earl and Gary. Harold was an active Wawa Legion member and loved volunteering and serving at the Legion Fish Fries. He never missed selling poppies every November to support other war veterans.

He was a longstanding Rotary member and volunteered his time at both Branch 25 and Branch 429 of the Royal Canadian Legion. He lived a remarkable life in his 102 years and certainly deserved this recognition. He was such a staple of the communities of Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie throughout most of his life.

He loved music and played accordion and saxophone. His love of music came from his Swedish parents, with his whole family playing instruments at a young age.

Harold believed in service to his family, community and his country.

His family deeply appreciates the King Charles 111 Commemorative Medal being awarded to him.

Source: Wawa Legion Branch 429 on Facebook