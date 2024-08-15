SODERLUND, Gary Keith

March 9, 1958 – August 7, 2024

Despite the hand in life Gary was dealt and the many challenges he faced, he never complained. He always had a positive attitude. Gary was a great support to Dad and his brother Earl.

Born in Wawa on March 9, 1958, Gary enjoyed his childhood and summers at the cottage, swimming and boating, fishing and many family reunions over the years. Gary worked in Wawa for a period at Surluga Gold Mines and later in SSM as a Janitor with Service Master. His most favorite place to live was at Great Northern Retirement Residence, where as he put it “he lived the life of Riley!”. Gary enjoyed his independence at Great Northern, making new friends and participating in all the social activities. He was a Trivial Pursuit Grand Master and had a memory like an encyclopedia. One of his biggest passions was Classic Car Shows.

During his last week’s living with severe COPD he remained strong and brave, and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 in his 66th year at the Palliative Care Unit of the SSM hospital.

Our family is grateful to all the staff at Great Northern Retirement Residence for the care, support and quality of life Gary received there. A special thank you to the compassionate Doctors and Nurses in ICU at Sault Area Hospital who cared for Gary in his last days.

Gary appreciated his longtime friends, Barry McLean of Wawa, Steve Bertolo of Sault Ste Marie, and many others. A friend, Phil Garrod said “Gary was one of those people who didn’t need the limelight. He was there, always happy and ready to talk when approached. That is how I think of Gary.”

Gary will always be in our hearts. He’ll be remembered for always staying positive and willing to help his family and friends.

Loved by Dad (Harold), Mom (Hazel), Brother Don & Crystal, Sister Cheryl & Gord, Brother Earl, Nephews Justin Procyk and Sean Procyk & Erica Conly, Grand Nephew Vigo and Grand Niece Hazel.

A graveside service for the Family will be held Monday, August 19th, 2024 at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa at 11:00 am. Memorial donation payable (by cheque or online) to Sault Area Hospital ICU or to Great Northern Retirement Residence would be appreciated. Arrangement entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON; 705-759-2522). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com.