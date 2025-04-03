Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to 60% chance of flurries near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature falling to -1 this afternoon. Wind chill -7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -9. Wind chill -7 this evening.
- Friday – Sunny. High +4. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Friday Night – Cloudy. Low -3.
NewsTidbits:
- The First United Church is now accepting donations for their next Thrift Sale.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – April 3 - April 3, 2025
- Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) CLOSED - April 2, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – April 2 - April 2, 2025