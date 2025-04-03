Alamos Gold launches Socioeconomic Baseline Study Survey

N1 Strategy Inc. has been engaged by Alamos Gold Inc. in Dubreuilville to create a Social Economic Baseline Study (SEBS). SEBS provides a detailed understanding of a community and region’s current social and economic conditions. It serves as a foundation for assessing potential impacts, both positive and negative. In Ontario, Canada, these assessments are particularly important for understanding how a large project, such as a mine, affects communities, especially those that are rural, Indigenous, or vulnerable to changes in their economic or social environments.

The purpose of this survey is to receive broad-based input on the impacts of Alamos’ operations (positive and negative), the general perceptions of the operations within the region, and identify areas where Alamos can provide support. Survey responses are confidential and that no personal information will be collected as part of this exercise.