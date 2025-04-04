Friday Morning News – April 4

Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -4 this evening.
- Saturday – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -5 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Saturday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -11.
