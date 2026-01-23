Wawa Sno-Riders “Operation D South Domination” Continues Today

(from fb)

We will be continuing our quest to establish the connection south towards Searchmount/Chapleau/Black Creek. We have already been through the first 70 km to our Tic Road Emergency Shelter, which is where we will be staging out of Saturday morning.

The plan at this time is to meet at the shack at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. We will be looking for people to assist groomer in getting through thick areas, people to trim brush after it goes through, people to throw brush off the trail, possibly a couple to scout ahead if conditions permit, and finally, people to hang out at the shack to keep the fire going for when people to come back and warm up or grab a bite to eat.

The groomer will be on site early and will start heading to the first troubled spot not far up the trail. There will be a coordinator to keep things moving efficiently and safely.

We have a growing list of businesses and companies that are stepping up and will be providing food, beverages, and snacks for us, plus fuel for saws and snowmobiles. How fast and far we progress will depend on what we run into and the number of volunteers.

We have limited equipment available, so if you have a small chainsaw, pole saw or pruning saw please bring it.

If you are interested in coming out to help or donating to this mission, please contact us through our facebook messenger, call or text 705-943-4321 or see Jackson at Back Country Motorsports by Thursday, 4 p.m. so we can plan accordingly.

More info to follow later this week.