Red Pine Confirms Independent Sampling and Assaying

Red Pine Exploration Inc. reports the results of the expanded independent verification sampling and assaying of drill core performed by WSP Canada Inc. as part of the ongoing resource estimation for the Wawa Gold Project, Ontario.

Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: “I am pleased to see that the independent verification sampling completed by WSP is in good agreement with the corrected database assay values ensuring that we have a project database that is accurate to support the upcoming resource estimate. The independent verification sampling of core was the final stage of assay verification, and we now have full confidence in the database and the resource estimation, which remains on schedule to be completed in August.

In addition, the independent verification sampling also re-confirmed the presence of significant gold mineralization on the Wawa Gold Project and we continue to see the untested exploration potential of the property.”

Independent verification sampling methodology

Independent sample verification of the drill core was completed between May 21 and May 23, 2024 by Brian Thomas, P.Geo. of WSP Canada Inc. (“WSP”), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The verification sampling and assaying included core that was drilled since 2014 to present and included historic drill core collected by previous operators.

The sample verification program considered 50 samples from Red Pine drilling intersections from 2014 to 2024. Each verification sample consisted of either individual or composited samples selected from intersections distributed in 21 drill holes. A total of 33 verification samples covered the main zone of the Jubilee Shear, 1 sample covered the lower segments of the Jubilee Shear, 4 covered the Minto B Shear Zone and 12 covered the Minto Mine Shear. The verification samples consisted of quartered NQ-sized drill core for the drill holes completed between December 2014 and April 2015, and quartered HQ-sized drill core for the holes completed after May 2015.

The verification sampling of historical core (drilled prior to 2014 by previous operators) considered 15 composite samples all covering the main segment of the Jubilee Shear and distributed in 11 underground historical drill holes and 1 historical surface drill hole. Each sample of historical drill core consisted of a composite sample taken from the entire box of mechanically split A-sized to B-sized drill core. All the remaining half core that was present in each box was included in the samples. The drill holes and the intersections for the historical samples were selected based on the ability to establish precise boundaries for the previously sampled intervals, the composite grade of the intersections contained in the boxes and their location.

The verification samples were transported in sealed rice bags by WSP from the Wawa Gold Project to ALS Canada Ltd. in Sudbury. Sample preparation was done at ALS Sudbury and gold analyses were done at ALS Vancouver. Quartered HQ and NQ drill cores were crushed, and 250 gram (“g”) fractions were pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Historical drill cores, because of the larger sample volume, were crushed and then a 1000 g fraction was pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was analyzed for most of the verification samples by 50-g fire assaying with a gravimetric finish, with some larger, higher-grade samples analyzed by 1-kilogram (“kg”) screen metallic assay methods. Metallic screening considered 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns, duplicate 50-g fire assay on screen undersize and complete assaying of the oversize fraction. Blanks and certified reference materials were included in the analyses of the verification samples.

Although there exists higher variability on an individual sample comparison as is typical of most gold deposits, the sampling completed by WSP on the Company’s drill holes, and the historical drilling which occurred prior to Red Pine acquiring the property, are in good agreement with the assay values in Red Pine’s corrected assay database. Based on the combined historical and Red Pine verified samples, the assay results from the verification sampling are on average within 13% of the original assay value.

The complete results of the verification sampling are presented at Appendix 1 and Appendix 2. The full reporting of the verification assays will be included in the Company’s updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

Appendix 1 – Drill core assay results from the independent verification sampling of Red Pine drill core samples by WSP

Appendix 2 – Drill core assay results from the independent verification sampling of historical drill core samples by WSP