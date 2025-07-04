SSM RotaryFest Take Your Pick Draw is back

Jul 4, 2025 at 08:00

The RotaryFest Take Your Pick Draw is back with luxury prize packages and six-figure cash prize.

Tickets are available online (https://rotaryfest.com/take-your-pick-draw/) and are available for purchase at most local gas stations and lottery outlets. One grand prize winner will be drawn on Saturday, July 19th.

This year’s prize options are a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2; a 2025 Ford Bronco Big Bend with a SeaDoo GTX 300 with outdoor package and trailer; or $100,000 cash.

Three Take Your Pick bonus draws will precede the grand prize draw, for a $1,000, $4,000, and $10,000 Soo Mill gift certificates.

“Buying a ticket for the Take Your Pick draw not only gives you a chance at winning great prizes, it also has a direct positive impact on the community in Sault Ste Marie,” shared incoming Club President, Darryl Patterson.

So far this year, the club has donated to Sault Area Hospital pediatrics, Group Health Centre family health, and sent five students to the Canada Wide Science Fair.

“If you’re interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Sault Ste Marie, we encourage you to ask one of the many Rotarians you’ll find in Rotary shirts at Rotaryfest this July 17th to 19th.”

It’s more than just a draw — it’s a way to support the organizations that support us. Over the years, proceeds from the Take Your Pick Draw have gone on to strengthen the work of local champions like THRIVE Child Development Centre, Easter Seals Ontario, and local shelters.

Whether it’s improving access to healthcare, supporting children with specialized needs, or backing programs that uplift the community, your ticket purchase helps Rotary make meaningful investments where they matter most.