Friday Morning News – July 26

Weather:
- Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.
- Night – Clear. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 16.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, all of which are being observed in the far north, except for Wawa 9, 0.1 hectare fire located approximately 14 kilometres south of Manitouwadge, which is under control. The fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region with the exception of a pocket with a high fire hazard value east of Wawa.
News Tidbits:
