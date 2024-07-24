Don’t Forget – Scheduled Algoma Power Outage (Dubreuilville, Goudreau, Lochalsh, and Missanabie)

Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the communities of Dubreuilville, Goudreau, Lochalsh, and Missanabie on Thursday July 25th between the hours of 08:00am and 4:00pm with no alternate date. Please note the Alamos Gold Mine site will be affected by this interruption.

This interruption is required for pole replacements. For safety reasons please do not perform any work in conjunction with this outage. All customer work requires direct planning through Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department.

While outage work is performed as effectively and efficiently as possible, circumstances may arise that shorten or extend these events (such as equipment failure, inclement weather, scope of work, etc).

Algoma Power regrets any inconvenience this may cause for our customers.