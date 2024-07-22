Celebration of Life: Janice West

Janice was called to the spirit world May 22, 2024. Janice is the daughter of Rodger and Elizabeth (Lewis) White.

As the days pass and the sun shines on, our hearts remain filled with sorrow. Our dear loved one, it has been two months, and the emptiness of your absence still pains our hearts. No words can express how much we love you and miss you.

You will be honoured at your celebration of life, and we invite all family and friends to join us in commemorating you.

Date: August 17, 2024

Location: 12 Klondike Street, Wawa, Ontario

Schedule:

1:00 PM-5:00 PM: meal, gathering, meet and greet

3:00 PM: ceremonial speeches