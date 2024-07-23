DUPUIS, Germaine Irene (nee Cormier)

Passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Monday July 22, 2024, in her 93rd year, with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa.

Wife of the late Robert Dupuis. Loving mother of Denise (Rocky) Lavoie, Nicole (Derek) Chapman, Roger (Maria) Dupuis, Michel (Wilma) Dupuis and Joanne (David) Jennings. Grandmother of Tammy, Chad, Todd, Tean, Tyler, Darcy, Dana, Robert, Christopher, Dale, Spencer, Myles and Michelle. Great grandmother to 21 children.

She was the middle of 7 siblings and is survived by her brother Jean-Paul Cormier, and sisters Helene Lacasse, Cecile Scrive, Monique Poitras and Giselle Cormier. Predeceased by her parents, Odelie and Rosario Cormier and her brother Jacques Cormier.

Born and raised in Lorrainville, Quebec, Germaine married Robert and moved to Wawa in 1951, where together they built their home and family. Wawa remained her home for the next 73 years.

Germaine enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. You would often find her knitting colourful sweaters, mittens, slippers or doll clothing for her grandchildren, for whom she loved and adorned with all her heart. She kept everyone well stocked. Her home always had an open door, whether it was for a game of cards, a coffee, cookies, sugar pie, a meal or a come-all kitchen table party. Some of our greatest memories would be gathering around the kitchen table with family. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom were very important to her.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church Wawa, Ontario on Friday July 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Duolomane (Joe) Okamba officiating. Germaine will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long-Term Care Unit.

Our sincere thanks to all the healthcare professionals and staff at the Lady Dunn Long-Term Care Unit for caring for Germaine with compassion and dignity over the last seven years.

Germaine will be forever remembered as a devoted, caring and loving mother, sister, cousin, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her grace, compassion and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.