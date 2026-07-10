Today at LSPP – Friday, July 10th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in

both! Join Aidan and Colin for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and

discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant,

bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Tessa, Claire, and Terra to learn how to become

a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: BATTY ABOUT BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood,

but they still rule our night skies. Join Kelly and Ari for a fun true or false game to dispel common

myths and discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem. You’ll also find out what you can

do to help your bat populations nationwide. You may even get a chance to see or hear a bat after the

presentation!