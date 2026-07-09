Forest Fire Update – July 8

Northeast Region

Updated: July 8, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Cochrane 33 (COC033) is 127 hectares and is located approximately 43 kilometres northwest of Ghost Lake and 77 kilometres northeast of Big Trout Lake. The fire is being observed.

is 127 hectares and is located approximately 43 kilometres northwest of Ghost Lake and 77 kilometres northeast of Big Trout Lake. The fire is being observed. Cochrane 34 (COC034) is 1356 hectares and is located approximately 7 kilometres north of Winisk River and 27 kilometres south of Shagamu Lake. The fire is being observed.

There was one wildland fire confirmed yesterday evening after our update:

Sudbury 19 (SUD019) is 1 hectare and is located approximately 1.1 kilometres southeast of Halleck Lake, and 1.3 kilometres northeast of Pedro Lake. The fire is not under control.

There are currently 41 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these: 2 are not under control, 14 are under control and 25 are being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: July 8, 2026 at 6:13 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Two additional wildland fires were confirmed in the evening of July 7 following the previous update.

Fort Frances 21 (FOR021) and Fort Frances 22 (FOR022) were confirmed east of the international border between Sand Point Lake and David Lake. FOR021 is under control at 0.1 hectares. FOR022 was called out at 0.3 hectares.

Nine new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of July 8.

Fort Frances 23 (FOR023) was located near the northeast side of Osinawi Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

was located near the northeast side of Osinawi Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out. Fort Frances 24 (FOR024) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, near the northwest side of Draper Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located in Quetico Provincial Park, near the northwest side of Draper Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 25 (FOR025) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, near the southern shore of Pickerel Lake, approximately 4.2 kilometres east of Emerald Island. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located in Quetico Provincial Park, near the southern shore of Pickerel Lake, approximately 4.2 kilometres east of Emerald Island. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 26 (FOR026) is located approximately 11 kilometers west of Upper Manitou Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.

is located approximately 11 kilometers west of Upper Manitou Lake. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held. Fort Frances 27 (FOR027) is located near the north end of Little Turtle Lake, approximately 8 kilometers north of Highway 11. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held.

is located near the north end of Little Turtle Lake, approximately 8 kilometers north of Highway 11. The 0.2-hectare fire is being held. Sioux Lookout 61 (SLK061) was located on Park Island, in Lac Seul. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out.

was located on Park Island, in Lac Seul. The 0.1-hectare fire is now out. Sioux Lookout 62 (SLK062) is located in Lac Seul First Nation, near Lost Lake. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located in Lac Seul First Nation, near Lost Lake. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 24 (DRY024) is located near McDonald Road, west of Highway 665. The 1.6-hectare fire is being held.

is located near McDonald Road, west of Highway 665. The 1.6-hectare fire is being held. Dryden 25 (DRY025) is located near the south shore of Lac Seul, near Burntwood Bay. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 73 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 15 are not under control, 3 are being held, 4 are under control and 51 are being observed.

Fires of note

Fort Frances 14

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) is located approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Upsala near Byers Lake.

The 1,570-hectare fire is not under control.

There are 15 FireRanger crews, 5 Type-2 fire fighting crews, and 8 helicopters assigned to suppression operations

Minimal fire behaviour was observed today.

Crews are focused on establishing hose lines around the fire perimeter, supported by helicopter bucketing operations.

Fort Frances 15

Fort Frances 15 (FOR015) is located in Quetico Provincial Park, south of Pickerel Lake.

The 1,300-hectare fire is not under control.

Minimal fire behaviour was observed today.

Quetico Provincial Park has issued a closure in parts of the park. Details can be found on their webpage.

Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster

A total of 12 FireRanger crews, 8 fire management personnel, 3 helicopters and 2 fixed wing aircraft are assigned to the Kasabonika Lake First Nation Cluster.

FireRanger crews are continuing to make good progress establishing hose lines on the perimeter of the fire.

Minimal fire activity and limited smoke have been observed in recent days following significant precipitation.

Nipigon 16 (NIP016) is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is not under control.

is located approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the Kasabonika Airport. The 1,474.2-hectare wildland fire is not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control.

is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 2,119-hectare wildland fire is not under control. There are 3 additional active fires in the area surrounding Kasabonika Lake First Nation. Nipigon 13 (NIP013) is not under control at 500.4 hectares. Nipigon 14 (NIP014) is not under control at 2.0 hectares Nipigon 15 (NIP015) is not under control at 0.1 hectares.



NOTAM at Nipigon 16

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Nipigon 16 near Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Sioux Lookout 21 – Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Sioux Lookout 21 has been removed as a fire of note however a NOTAM remains in effect

NOTAM at Sioux Lookout 21

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Sioux Lookout 21 near Wunnumin Lake First Nation.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.