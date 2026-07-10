Ladies Night – July 8th

Week 8, 120 Golfers. Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. Please be courteous to other golfers and keep your music at a low volume. Thank you to all of our sponsors, players, and volunteers.

1st Flight:

1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare 35

2nd –Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 36

3rd –Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Spare 38

2nd Flight:

1st –Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby 40

2nd –Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Chantal Gagne 41

3rd –Ashley Dechamplain, Kailey Fasciano, Spare 42

3rd Flight:

1st – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Gerrior 43

2nd –Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare 43

3rd –Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Linda Mann 44

4th Flight:

1st –Carole Bouffard, Danette Mathias, Spare 44

2nd- Sherri Egan, Silvana Dereski, Spare 44

3rd- Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare 44

5th Flight:

1st- Barb Leschishin, Linda Sillanpaa, Jamie Kusic 45

2nd – Judy Zagar, Ashlee Pelletier, Tracey Vernier 45

3rd – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 45

6th Flight:

1st – Lulu Case, Christina Port, Tania Case 47

2nd – Monique Kryszewski, Ann Fenlon, Andrea Curtis 47

3rd – Nadine Cartledge, Laura Tremblay, Andrea Saunders 48

7th Flight:

1st – Tammy Asselin, Bev Nantel, Brenda Melbourne 48

2nd – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, June Hardy 49

3rd – Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis 49

8th Flight:

1st – Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Spare 53

2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 53

3rd – Sabrina Michalcewicz, Michelle Krell, Julie Macdonald 54

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Charlee Simon

Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Nat Bryar

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Cassee Provost

Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Brenda Melbourne

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Leah Isosaari (Birdie) by draw

Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie) by draw (2nd round)

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Sue Kirby

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)

Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Connie Gerrior

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Ashley Dechamplain

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Charlee Simon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Ashley Coombs (birdie)

Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Erin Andrews

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Kathy Culhane

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lise Bernath

25ft putt – ($600 pot): Florence Orr, Michelle Terris, Anya Switzer, Megan Beland, Chantal Gagne, Grace Dereski – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $650)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($4,030) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $4,080)