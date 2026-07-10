Ladies Night – July 8th

Week 8, 120 Golfers. Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. Please be courteous to other golfers and keep your music at a low volume. Thank you to all of our sponsors, players, and volunteers.
1st Flight:
1st – Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare 35
2nd –Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Rachael Korytko-Amos 36
3rd –Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Spare 38
2nd Flight:
1st –Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby 40
2nd –Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Chantal Gagne 41
3rd –Ashley Dechamplain, Kailey Fasciano, Spare 42
3rd Flight:
1st – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Gerrior 43
2nd –Mel Charbonneau, Gen Verreault, Spare 43
3rd –Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Linda Mann 44
4th Flight:
1st –Carole Bouffard, Danette Mathias, Spare 44
2nd- Sherri Egan, Silvana Dereski, Spare 44
3rd- Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare 44
5th Flight:
1st- Barb Leschishin, Linda Sillanpaa, Jamie Kusic 45
2nd – Judy Zagar, Ashlee Pelletier, Tracey Vernier 45
3rd – Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr 45
6th Flight:
1st – Lulu Case, Christina Port, Tania Case 47
2nd – Monique Kryszewski, Ann Fenlon, Andrea Curtis 47
3rd – Nadine Cartledge, Laura Tremblay, Andrea Saunders 48
7th Flight:
1st – Tammy Asselin, Bev Nantel, Brenda Melbourne 48
2nd – Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewell, June Hardy 49
3rd – Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis 49
8th Flight:
1st – Delmarr Lowe, Cheri Lowe, Spare 53
2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 53
3rd – Sabrina Michalcewicz, Michelle Krell, Julie Macdonald 54
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 certificate – Charlee Simon
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Nat Bryar
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Cassee Provost
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Rachael Korytko-Amos
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 gift certificate – Brenda Melbourne
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Leah Isosaari (Birdie) by draw
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Lise Noel (Birdie) by draw (2nd round)
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Sue Kirby
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Connie Gerrior
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Ashley Dechamplain
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash –Charlee Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash– Ashley Coombs (birdie)
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 gift certificate – Erin Andrews
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Kathy Culhane
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Lise Bernath
25ft putt – ($600 pot): Florence Orr, Michelle Terris, Anya Switzer, Megan Beland, Chantal Gagne, Grace Dereski – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $650)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($4,030) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $4,080)
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