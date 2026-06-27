HACHE, Renald

It is with profound sadness that the family announces Renald’s passing surrounded by his family Susan Skyum, Joanne Boissoneau and other members via FaceTime.

Renald was born in New Brunswick on February 20, 1956. Son of the late David Hache (1981) and Beatrice Hache (1984).

Renald had a love for his family at gatherings. He would entertain with his guitar skills and vocal skills singing some of his favourites such as Charlie Pride; The Snakes Crawl at Night and Crystal Chandelier; singing these or hearing these songs will never be the same.

Renald is predeceased by siblings Josephine, Fernande, Elmire, Henri, Elzear, Jacques, Maurice and Euclide. He leaves behind to mourn, his sister’s Jeannette (Wawa), Jacqueline (Wawa), and brother Levi (BC). His Sons, Kevin and Maxim, grandchildren, Braiden, Meave, Briella and Samantha, numerous nieces and nephews-too many to name.

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the F.J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie, and two of the best nurses that went the extra mile; Dana and Meagan. Thank you so much for everything you did for Renald in the last seven years with you.

ANGEL WALK has taken place and what a beautiful send of from the Davey Home. A Sincere thank you for your empathy.

Renald will be laid to rest in Wawa where we will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.