Ontario Rewards Thunder Bay With More Than $700,000 Through the Building Faster Fund

The Ontario government is rewarding the City of Thunder Bay with $709,280 through the third round of the Building Faster Fund, which provides funding to municipalities that achieve at least 80 per cent of their provincially designated housing targets. In 2025, Thunder Bay broke ground on 243 new homes, exceeding its annual target by 10 per cent. The funding will help the City of Thunder Bay build more homes and community infrastructure while advancing the province’s plan to protect Ontario by investing in projects that support economic growth and keep workers on the job.

“We’re focused on getting more homes built across Ontario, and that means recognizing municipalities that are stepping up and delivering results,” said Graydon Smith, Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Thunder Bay has exceeded its target, and this funding will help ensure the infrastructure is in place to keep building and support continued growth.”

Announced in August 2023, the Building Faster Fund is a three-year, up to $1.2 billion program that helps municipalities build more homes faster. The fund rewards municipalities that make significant progress toward their housing targets by providing funding for the infrastructure needed to support new housing and growing communities.

“We continue to be grateful to the Ontario government for the funding provided through the Building Faster Fund and are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with it,” said Ken Boshcoff, Mayor of Thunder Bay. “These funds have helped us not only build more homes in the short-term but also set a foundation that will allow our community to continue to grow into the future.”

The Ontario government is also helping to speed up the construction of new homes and infrastructure by streamlining development processes and reducing unnecessary costs, most recently through the Building Homes and Improving Transportation Infrastructure Act, 2026, and the HST Relief Implementation Act (Residential Property Rebates), 2026.