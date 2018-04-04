Harry Miller of Wawa passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 86. Beloved husband of Ruth (Barrett) Miller. Dear Father of Lynn “Jo” Davidson (Ron) of Wawa, Clifford Miller (Kathy) of Wawa, Ken Miller (Michelle) of Sault Ste Marie and Curt Miller (Becky) of Aylmer. He will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by sister Inez Boland and Ray Miller. Born in Sault Ste. Marie on February 26, 1932, son of the late Harry and Mary (Halron) Miller.
Harry owned and operated Harry Miller Construction in Wawa for many years.
Cremation to follow. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre of Wawa would be appreciated.
Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com
So sorry to hear of your great loss, my condolances go out to Mrs Miller and family’s
We are very sorry to hear that Junior passed away. Our condolences to Ruth and family. Happy & Betty Robertson
Ruth, Kenny, Michelle and families, Harry was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by all. Our condolences to all of you.
Doug Lee McRae
So sorry to hear, Harry was a great neibour, he always had time to chat. He will be missed.