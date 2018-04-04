Harry Miller of Wawa passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 86. Beloved husband of Ruth (Barrett) Miller. Dear Father of Lynn “Jo” Davidson (Ron) of Wawa, Clifford Miller (Kathy) of Wawa, Ken Miller (Michelle) of Sault Ste Marie and Curt Miller (Becky) of Aylmer. He will be missed by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by sister Inez Boland and Ray Miller. Born in Sault Ste. Marie on February 26, 1932, son of the late Harry and Mary (Halron) Miller.

Harry owned and operated Harry Miller Construction in Wawa for many years.

Cremation to follow. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre of Wawa would be appreciated.

