Today at LSPP – Thursday, July 9th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: ATTACK OF THE VAMPIRE FISH – Join Kelly to dive into the shocking
story of the invasive Sea Lamprey. Discover how these jawless, parasitic bloodsuckers have made their
way into Lake Superior, their impact on our native species and what scientists are doing to stop
them.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – These massive mammals have
mastered the challenges that come with living along the cold and rugged shores of Lake Superior.
Join Tessa to learn about the impressive adaptations of moose that allow them to thrive in the face of
deep snow, biting insects, and fierce predators.
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