BRINDLEY, Timothy Robert ‘Tim’

Suddenly, at Timmins and District Hospital on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Timothy Robert “Tim” Brindley passed away at the age of 59.

He was the beloved husband and best friend of Petra Brindley (née Hinz); the loving and caring father of Ashley Brindley (Del), Tyler Brindley (Audrey), and Jocelyn Horman (Larry); and the loving stepfather of Anastacia Gencarelli (Mario). Tim was the proud grandfather of Liam, Jonny, Allie, Brooke, Emma, Tyson, Grayson, Reid, Reilly, and Gabriel, and proud step-grandfather of Vincent, Matteo, Sawyer, Mia, and Sophia. He was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of his 17 th grandchild in August. Tim was the much-loved son of Robert Brindley (Diane). He will be deeply missed by his sister, Tracy Couture, and his brothers, Jim Brindley (Jodi), Tony Brindley (Amanda), and Troy Brindley (Sonya). A fun-loving uncle to his nieces. Tim is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tim was predeceased by his grandson, Gavin (2022); his mother, Linda Brindley (2023); and her husband, Wayne Norman (2000).

Tim was a fun-loving man whose mischievous smile was never far from his face. A hard worker by nature, he took a chance in 2025 when he and Petra moved north to Chapleau, where they embraced northern life and looked forward to spending time with family and friends. One of his favourite pastimes was riding his motorcycle with Petra. Tim loved the outdoors and could often be found tinkering with something—whether a motorcycle, a vehicle, or a boat he was restoring. Before moving north, he spent 26 years as a truck driver with Verspeeten Cartage in Ingersoll, and he worked for the Township of Chapleau until his passing.

Tim will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit, and the mischievous smile that so often lit up his face. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories, laughter, and love that will be treasured by his family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.

Memorial donations made to local animal shelters would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.