Brookfield Renewable Donates $10,000 to the LDHC Foundation

Julie Chagnon- Manager Stakeholder Relations, Claude Samson- Senior Manager of Operations from Central Operations and Bruce Welbourne- Manager Operations from Brookfield Renewable visited the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday, October 24thto make a donation of $10,000 towards the current campaign – Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade for the x-ray department. The upgrade has been completed and the department is fully operational once again. The guests and Foundation Directors were given a tour of the refurbished x-ray room and a brief demonstration of the digital technology now being used.

Brookfield Renewable has demonstrated its commitment to supporting enhancements at the local hospital. Brookfield Renewable has contributed a total of $21,540 to the LDHC Foundation since 2010. Thank you for your very generous and continued support!

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

