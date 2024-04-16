Spring Tea a Success

Spring arrived at the second Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation High Tea. Participants arrived in their best finery for the sold out event. The event was generously sponsored by Alamos Gold Inc. and Judy Page Moore Catering. Hosted by Judy Page Moore Catering tea and delicious sandwiches and mouth watering sweets were enjoyed by all.

Austin Hemphill General Manager of Alamos Gold Inc. was invited to speak a few words to the audience. Judges Austin Hemphill and Matt Larrett of Alamos Gold Inc were handed the task of choosing the most elegant dressed which was assigned to Janice Klockers and best hat which went to Margaret Chapman. Kathleen Cote won the Door prize draw. Guessing the number of tea bags in the jar went to Katherine Turmelle for her skills.

A big thank you for Judy and her staff and all the participants that supported this event. Proceeds from the event will go to support capital equipment purchases.